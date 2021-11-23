Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after acquiring an additional 228,201 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $574.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.15. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

