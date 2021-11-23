Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Golar LNG worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 783.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

