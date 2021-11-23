Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bancolombia worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

