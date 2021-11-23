Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.45 Million in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

