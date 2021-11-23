Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 470,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of View as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

VIEW stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

View Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.