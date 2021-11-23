Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,872 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

A number of research firms have commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

