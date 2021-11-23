Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Forma Therapeutics worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 105.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 68,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $831.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

