Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,530 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of ChemoCentryx worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. State Street Corp raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 214,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 156,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.83.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.