Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 225,854 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 225,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Costamare worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRE. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

