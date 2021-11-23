Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.88.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.32. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

