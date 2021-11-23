ChartEx Reaches Market Cap of $365,666.60 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $365,666.60 and approximately $17,337.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.60 or 0.07496136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.37 or 0.99813597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

