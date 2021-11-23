Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $380.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

