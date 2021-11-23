Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

