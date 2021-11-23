Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.05. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.11%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

