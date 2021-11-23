Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $281.78

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.78 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 294.40 ($3.85). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 67,670 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a market cap of £431.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.78.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.