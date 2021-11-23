Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 214,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

