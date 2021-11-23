Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

NYSE CVX opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

