Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 33.2% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 133.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

