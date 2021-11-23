CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 711 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.98. 36,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.90. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

