CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 3,375 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $336.61. 557,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.21. The stock has a market cap of $936.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock worth $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

