CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 575 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

NFLX stock traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $651.84. 141,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $637.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

