CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 939 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM traded down $19.16 on Tuesday, hitting $598.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.01 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

