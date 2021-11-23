CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,656. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

