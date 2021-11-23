CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.78. 154,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average is $223.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.