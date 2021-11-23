CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $286.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

