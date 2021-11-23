CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

IBM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 92,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

