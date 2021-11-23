CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $19.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $615.49. 4,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.14 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $639.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

