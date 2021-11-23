CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 4,600 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,287. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

