CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Chevron stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.29. 437,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,459,269. The firm has a market cap of $224.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

