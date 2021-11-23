CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 46.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 61,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 664,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,425,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

