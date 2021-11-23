CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 500 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,419 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

