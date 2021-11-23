CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 9,272 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,821. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.