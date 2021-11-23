Chico’s FAS (CHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $875.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

