Chico’s FAS (CHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $875.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
