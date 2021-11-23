Chris John Corr Purchases 9,960 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Chris John Corr bought 9,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harbor Custom Development stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 48,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Harbor Custom Development by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

