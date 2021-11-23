Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 79,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 98,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

