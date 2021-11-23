CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,788 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $115.94. 344,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,459,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

