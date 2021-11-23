CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $21.56 on Tuesday, hitting $652.01. 46,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $630.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $310.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

