CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.33. 26,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.60 and a 200 day moving average of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

