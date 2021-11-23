CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,050,923 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $644.39. 36,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,399. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $435.05 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.