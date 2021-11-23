CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,414,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

