CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

NYSE PM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.72. 40,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

