CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 19,405 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $186,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 840,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

