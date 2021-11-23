CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,727 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

ADM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. 49,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.