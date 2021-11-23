CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,560,000 after acquiring an additional 68,319 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 226,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

