CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 375 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.04. 20,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.00 and a 52-week high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

