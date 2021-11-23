Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Trading Down 61.4%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI) shares fell 61.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 1,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The company focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.