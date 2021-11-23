Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 293966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.58%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

