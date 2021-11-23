Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

