Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Cipher has a market cap of $118,154.81 and approximately $3,695.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.19 or 0.00407802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $690.06 or 0.01196520 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

