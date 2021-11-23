Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $832.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 215.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.